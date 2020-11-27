Guwahati, Nov 27 (PTI) A huge quantity of cough syrup with a market value of Rs 30 lakh have been seized by the CID from two places here, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a CID team intercepted a mini truck in Beharbari area, under the jurisdiction of Basista police station. Twenty cartons of prohibited cough syrup was seized from the mini-truck, an Assam Police Headquarters release said.

Also Read | Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2020: Live Offers & Discounts on Realme 7i, iPhone SE, Pixel 4a, Galaxy S20+ & More.

Police seized the consignment on the spot in presence of independent witnesses by observing required formalities.

In this connection four persons have been picked up for further interrogation and necessary legal action, the release said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Black Friday Sale 2020: Discounts of Up to Rs 10,000 on Smartphones & Accessories via Amazon India.

The CID also seized 40 cartons containing the same prohibited cough syrup from a house located at Kali Mandir Path, Beharbari after getting information from the four persons, it said.

In this connection a case has been registered at CID police station, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)