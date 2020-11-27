Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2020 has begun in India & it brings exciting offers & massive discounts on smartphones. The sale will last for five days & will end on November 30, 2020. If you have missed all your chances to buy any smartphone during major sales, then today is the right time to purchase. Flipkart is providing 5 percent cashback on EMI transactions with SBI Bank Credit cards. Here are the best deals & offers that we have chosen from this sale to save your time.

Realme 7i:

Realme 7i smartphone with 64GB variant is available for sale at Rs 11,999 whereas the 128GB model is listed for 12,999. The phone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, a 16MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery & is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. The device originally costs from Rs 13,999.

Realme 7i India Launch (Photo Credits: Realme)

Apple iPhone SE:

iPhone SE is also listed on Flipkart at Rs 32,999 for the 64GB model. Customers purchasing the phone will get 5 percent cashback on EMI with SBI cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, an exchange offer & more. iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch retina display, a 12MP rear camera, a 7MP front camera, A13 Bionic chip & fast charging facility.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 India Sale (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Google Pixel 4a:

Pixel 4a device is being offered at Rs 31,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. Other offers on Flipkart includes 5 percent cashback on EMI with SBI credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart & an exchange offer. The Pixel 4a gets a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2340x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730H SoC, comes equipped with a single 12MP camera sensor & an 8MP front shooter.

Google Pixel 4a Sold Out in 30 Minutes During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 (Photo Credits: Google India)

Samsung Galaxy S20+:

Galaxy S20+ is listed on Flipkart as the crazy deal. The phone is being offered at Rs 49,999 for 8GB & 128GB configuration. The phone originally costs Rs 54,999. There are other offers such as 5 percent cashback on EMI with SBI credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards & an exchange offer. Samsung Galaxy S20+ features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display, a 64MP quad rear camera module & a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).