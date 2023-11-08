Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) The political existence of opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir is on the verge of extinction, BJP leader Ravinder Raina said on Wednesday and asserted that the saffron party in the Union Territory will sweep next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Raina, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief, made the statement during the party's Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan at Kot village in the Raipur Domana mandal here.

"Fearing defeat in the elections, the opposition parties are making false statements and targeting the BJP on one pretext or the other. But the fact is their political existence is on the verge of extinction," he said.

The public's response to the Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan has been overwhelming and shocked the opposition parties, Raina claimed.

"The general elections in 2024 will write a new chapter in the political history of the nation as people will be voting in favour of the BJP to see (Narendra) Modi as the prime minister for a third consecutive term. The voters of Jammu and Kashmir will contribute to ensure that the BJP sweeps the Lok Sabha elections here as well," he said.

BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul said a wave of change is being seen throughout the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir and the people want the BJP to be in the chair to serve them.

"The people have had very bitter experience of the governments of the Congress and the National Conference in the past and have made up their minds to teach these parties a lesson for making false promises and betraying them," he said.

