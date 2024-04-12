Latur, Apr 12 (PTI) Political leaders, social organisations and citizens took out a march in Maharashtra's Latur city on Friday to demand justice for engineering student Bhagyashree Sude, who was abducted and killed by three men last month.

Sude (22) was allegedly kidnapped by her friend Shivam Fulawale, Suresh Indure and Sagar Jadhav from Viman Nagar area of Pune city on March 30.

Both Sude and Fulawale hailed from Latur and were in the same college.

Thousands marched in the "Nyay Morcha" that began at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park.

MLAs Amit Deshmukh, Dheeraj Deshmukh, Congress leader Dr Shivaji Kalge, BJP leaders Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, Abhimanyu Pawar among other leaders marched with citizens and college students.

A delegation, led by women and girls, later handed over a memorandum to the collector.

Sude was allegedly kidnapped by the three accused for a ransom of Rs 9 lakh. The woman was strangled and her body was buried on the outskirts of Ahmednagar.

