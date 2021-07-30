Puducherry, Jul 30 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday hailed the announcement of 27 per cent quota for OBCs in the All-India Quota for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses.

In a release, the Chief Minister said the Centre's announcement earmarking the quota in undergraduate and post graduate medical and dental courses 'would ensure social justice.'

Students belonging to the OBCs and EWS would be greatly helped by this measure by the Centre, he said.

The Centre on Thursday announced a 27-per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year, 2021-22.PTI Cor SS

