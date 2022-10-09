Puducherry, Oct 9 (PTI) The AIADMK in the Union Territory criticised Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday for "running a parallel government" with her current 'open house' session to accept petitions from public at Raj Nivas here.

Puducherry East wing AIADMK's convenor A Anbalagan told reporters at the party office here that "the open house program of Soundararajan is an insult to the elected government."

"This kind of programme to meet the people and receive petitions of grievances was adopted by the previous Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi who was at loggerheads with the then elected government headed by V Narayanasamy," the AIADMK leader said.

The Lt Governor had recently announced that people could meet her at Raj Nivas after seeking prior appointment and hand over petitions relating to their grievances on every second and fourth Saturday.

According to official sources, 20 people had met the Lt Governor on Saturday and submitted petitions seeking solutions.

