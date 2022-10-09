Mumbai, October 9: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited applications from candidates for various posts in the company. The application process to fill up 871 vacancies of ONGC Recruitment 2022 will end on October 22. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply at ongcindia.com.

It must be noted that the ONGC recruitment 2022 is being held to fill up 871 E1 level graduate trainee positions in the engineering and geoscience disciplines. The application fee for ONGC recruitment 2022 for the General/EWS/OBC category is Rs 300. UPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 52 Drugs Inspector And Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Steps To Apply for ONGC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com

Next click on the career tab

Following this, click on "Online Registration for Recruitment of GTs in Geoscience & Engineering disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022 22 Sep, 2022 " link

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Take print out for future reference

On the other hand, candidates belonging to ST/SC or PwBD have been exempted from paying the application fee. Here's the direct link to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2022. SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 399 Posts At ssbrectt.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply.

As per the selection process, candidates will be shortlisted based on the educational qualification and performance in GATE- 2022, which will be followed by performance during personal interview.

