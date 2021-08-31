Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) High-performance clean energy and mobility products provider Power Global on Tuesday launched its first mass-market product, the eZee swappable battery for light mobility vehicles, marking its global debut.

Founded by Romeo Power co-founder and former SpaceX engineer Porter Harris and auto industry veteran Pankaj Dubey, the company, in a release, said it targets markets largely overlooked by electrification with equitable access to clean, low-cost e-mobility.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50i To Be Launched in India Soon, Specifications Emerge Online.

The mass-market solution, the eZee Li-ion battery module, will initially look at the USD 16-billion un-served auto-rickshaw market.

“We are on a mission to improve access to clean energy solutions in India and other emerging markets by sharing our collective years of expertise in bringing affordable battery technology to market,” said Dubey, co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Power Global's India subsidiary.

Also Read | Realme Hikes Prices of Select Smartphones By Up To Rs 1,500.

While the eZee will give light mobility vehicles new life, it also represents a path to help build local economies with direct and indirect job creation, while supporting evolving regional environmental goals, such as India's FAME II mandates, he added.

Following the launch of the eZee battery module, Power Global will announce its first line of Retrofit Kits to convert diesel- and petrol-fueled auto-rickshaws into zero-emissions electric vehicles, the company said.

The swappable battery module will also power future product lines, including upcoming applications for second-life stationary storage and automotive sectors, it said.

“The demand that we see in emerging markets is greater than those experienced by the United States, as millions of drivers are limited by options to affordably switch to electric mobility,” Harris, the Founder-Chief Executive Officer, Power Global, said/

“With our team's breadth and depth of experience, there is a major opportunity to bring affordable, high-performance electric vehicle technology to these communities to serve new markets while helping these regions improve air quality and ultimately their quality of life,” he said.

The company said its first facilities include an in-country battery production plant, located on the site of a former Honda Logistics India Pvt Ltd facility in Greater Noida, Indi along with an R&D lab and battery manufacturing facility in Pasadena, California, which will focus on new product innovations for electric vehicles and stationary storage applications.

Power Global's initial facilities position the company to easily serve neighboring markets in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Egypt, and Nigeria as well as other locations in Southeast Asia and Africa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)