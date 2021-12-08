New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Power sector employees on Wednesday held protest across the country against the Electricity Amendment Bill, the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said in a statement.

AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey said in the statement that since the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been listed for Winter Session of Parliament, therefore protest meetings have been held on Wednesday at all district headquarters across the country in all states.

Also Read | Apple Looking Into Call Drop Issue on iPhone 12 & iPhone 13 Models.

Power employees and engineers pledged to resort to total work boycott on the day whenever the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is unilaterally placed in the current session of Parliament.

On December 15, power employees and engineers from all states of the country will hold a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Also Read | West Side Story: Throwback! When Bollywood Already Made Its Adaptation in This Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Film!.

He said that any move of the central government to table the Bill in Parliament will be strongly protested by 1.5 million power sector employees by resorting to total work boycott and day-long demonstrations across the country the day whenever the Bill is introduced.

He demanded that the Bill should not be rushed through and instead should be referred to the standing committee on energy of Parliament.

He said that the main stakeholders should be given the opportunity to place their view point before placing it in Parliament.

He further said that Electricity Act 2003 allowed the privatisation of generation through delicensing and now the proposed Bill will pave the path for the privatisation of power distribution through its delicensing.

Private power companies will go for cherry picking in supplying electricity to consumers and will prefer to supply electricity to only high revenue earning industrial and commercial consumers which will drive state discoms to further bankruptcy, he stated.

The consumers and power sector employees and engineers, the major stakeholders, are being ignored in finalising the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The central government has not made any effort to discuss the issues with engineers and employees, he stated.

The move to de-license power distribution is no way to ensure efficient and cost-effective electricity supply to the citizens. Unless the reform is designed scrupulously, taking into account ground realities, the well-intended objective of 'choice to consumers' may not be fulfilled, he stated,

The move to abolish the cross-subsidy in a time-bound manner and proposing a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to such consumers by the state governments will snatch away the rights of access to electricity for farmers and poor domestic consumers, he stated.

The Centre seems more concerned over the profitability of private power companies than protecting consumer interests. It will be wrong on the part of the the government to display a self-righteous attitude and bring in far-reaching statutory changes that cut at the root of federalism, he stated.

In case, the government tries to pass the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in current session, power employees will resort to a work boycott the same day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)