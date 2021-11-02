New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Electricity trade rose 36 per cent to 9165 million units in October 2021 at the Indian Energy Exchange compared to 6743 MU in the same month last year.

The day-ahead market (DAM) achieved 6568 MU volume last month, logging 19.4 per cent year-on-year growth. The market saw an average monthly price of Rs 8 per unit, IEX said in a statement.

In the first fortnight, the average price was Rs 12 per unit. However, with various supply-side interventions initiated by the government such as improved domestic coal availability and prompt intervention by Railways to enhance supply of coal to power plants, the price corrected to Rs 4.1 per unit in the second fortnight.

In fact in the last week of the month, the power price further corrected to Rs 3.4 per unit, IEX said.

"In October'21 the electricity market at the Indian Energy Exchange traded 9165 MU volume with 8792 MU in power market and 373 MU in green market, achieving 36 per cent YoY (year on year) growth (compared to 6743MU in October 2020)," it said.

The term-ahead market (TAM) comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 225 MU during the month.

The real-time electricity market traded 1999 MU volume and saw a significant 145 per cent YoY volume growth with the average monthly price at Rs 6.91 per unit.

The consistent growth of real-time electricity market is an indication of growing reliance of distribution utilities and industries to achieve power demand-supply balancing in real time in the most efficient manner, it stated.

The green market at IEX now comprises both the day-ahead and term-ahead contracts. During the month, the market achieved 372.4 MU volume in both the segments.

The green day-ahead market (GDAM) achieved 24.8 MU volume in the first six days since commencement of trade on October 26. The market discovered weighted average price of was Rs 3.8 per unit and about 56 participants participated in the first six days of trading.

The green term-ahead market (GTAM) achieved 347.7 MU volume, registering a significant 67 per cent YoY growth. The market witnessed participation from 46 participants last month with key distribution utilities from West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, and DVC.

The green market has seen an exciting response from the participants as more and more utilities and C&I (commercial and industrial) consumers participate in the market to meet their energy and RPO requirements in an integrated, flexible, and competitive manner.

The exchange commenced trade in the Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) under Perform, Achieve & Trade Cycle-II (PAT-II) on October 26, 2021. In the first trade, it accomplished trade of 43,409 ESCerts. The trade will take place every Tuesday. PTI KKS

