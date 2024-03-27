Latest News | PPFAS Mutual Fund Buys 62 Lakh Shares of ZEEL for Rs 88 Crore

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. PPFAS Mutual Fund on Wednesday bought over 62 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for Rs 88 crore through an open market transaction.

Agency News PTI| Mar 27, 2024 10:38 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | PPFAS Mutual Fund Buys 62 Lakh Shares of ZEEL for Rs 88 Crore

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) PPFAS Mutual Fund on Wednesday bought over 62 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for Rs 88 crore through an open market transaction.

PPFAS Mutual Fund through its affiliate Parag Parikh Long Term Value Fund acquired the shares of Mumbai-based ZEEL on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Beltway Bridge in the US That Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Parag Parikh Long Term Value Fund acquired 62.22 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 141.44, taking the deal value to Rs 88 crore.

Also Read | Ram Charan Visits Tirupati Temple And Receives Birthday Wishes From Actors On His Special Day

Close
Search

Latest News | PPFAS Mutual Fund Buys 62 Lakh Shares of ZEEL for Rs 88 Crore

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. PPFAS Mutual Fund on Wednesday bought over 62 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for Rs 88 crore through an open market transaction.

Agency News PTI| Mar 27, 2024 10:38 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | PPFAS Mutual Fund Buys 62 Lakh Shares of ZEEL for Rs 88 Crore

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) PPFAS Mutual Fund on Wednesday bought over 62 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for Rs 88 crore through an open market transaction.

PPFAS Mutual Fund through its affiliate Parag Parikh Long Term Value Fund acquired the shares of Mumbai-based ZEEL on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Beltway Bridge in the US That Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Parag Parikh Long Term Value Fund acquired 62.22 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 141.44, taking the deal value to Rs 88 crore.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Details of the sellers of ZEEL's shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained 1.18 per cent to close at Rs 140.90 apiece on the NSE.

Meanwhile, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), PPFAS Mutual Fund said, "There is a bulk deal trade of Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund buying Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares reported on NSE today. We wish to clarify that this was an Arbitrage transaction."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Siddharth
100K+ searches
Spain vs Brazil
100K+ searches
Travis Head
100K+ searches
Benjamin Netanyahu
50K+ searches
Mohit Sharma
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
Siddharth
100K+ searches
Spain vs Brazil
100K+ searches
Travis Head
100K+ searches
Benjamin Netanyahu
50K+ searches
Mohit Sharma
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma