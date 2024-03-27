Latest News | PPFAS Mutual Fund Buys 62 Lakh Shares of ZEEL for Rs 88 Crore

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) PPFAS Mutual Fund on Wednesday bought over 62 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for Rs 88 crore through an open market transaction.

PPFAS Mutual Fund through its affiliate Parag Parikh Long Term Value Fund acquired the shares of Mumbai-based ZEEL on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Parag Parikh Long Term Value Fund acquired 62.22 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 141.44, taking the deal value to Rs 88 crore.

