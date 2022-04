New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The central government has fixed the price cap of Rs 6,500 per quintal on raw jute on the basis of scientific methodology which is in line with the market trend prevailing at that point of time and not arbitrarily, official sources said on Tuesday.

The upper cap of Rs 6,500 per quintal was fixed by the Jute Commissioner's office on September 30, 2021, for 2021-22.

Also Read | Micromax In 2C With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 8,499.

"The West Bengal government suo moto recommended to fix the upper cap of raw jute price at Rs 6,000 per quintal in December 2020, which is lower than the upper cap of Rs 6,500 per quintal fixed by the Jute Commissioner's office," one of the sources said.

Senior BJP leader and MP Arjun Singh has criticised the central government for "neglecting" West Bengal's jute industry and threatened to hit the streets if the issue related to the capping of raw jute prices is not resolved at the earliest.

Also Read | Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 16,614 Posts; Check Details Here.

He has also supported West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's demand to remove the price cap on raw jute in the open market.

The sources said that so far, no farmer or farmer bodies have either orally or in writing lodged a single protest or objection on the price fixation.

At present, almost no jute of the current season is being held by farmers and in fact, jute lies with middlemen/traders and even with mills in their own name or in the name of third parties at various places.

They said that relaxation in the upper price cap will only accrue illegitimate financial gains by these parties and no benefit will accrue to farmers.

"The fixation of raw jute price at Rs 6,500 per quintals was not arbitrary and was incoherence to the market trend prevailing at that point of time," a source said. The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) in its report for 2021-22 has estimated the production cost of raw jute at Rs 2,832 per quintal and MSP (minimum support price) was fixed at Rs 4,500 per quintal with more than 50 per cent profit margin for farmers.

"Jute Commissioner had fixed the upper cap at Rs 6,500 per quintal leaving no room for grievance by farmers," the source said.

For the overall interest of the jute industry, and in the interest of exports in a highly competitive market and to compete with the low-cost plastic and polythene products (including bags), it is necessary to stabilize the price of raw jute at a reasonable level.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)