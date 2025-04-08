Udupi (Karnataka), April 8 (PTI) The Private Bus Operators' Association in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts demanded a 15 per cent hike in fares for private buses operating across all sectors, including national highway routes.

Association President Kuilady Suresh Nayak said here on Tuesday that they have written to the State Transport Department regarding the demand.

According to him, following the recent diesel price hike by the state government, private bus operators have been incurring losses on all routes in the two coastal districts.

"The recent diesel price hike by the state government has had a cascading effect on bus operators, particularly private ones," Nayak said.

On April 1, the Karnataka government increased the sales tax on diesel to 21.17 per cent, effective from Tuesday.

As a result, diesel prices have risen by Rs 2 per litre, bringing the retail price to Rs 91.02.

