Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A fresh investigation has been ordered into the death of a 16-year-old boy in Shahjahanpur district after his family alleged that he was murdered over a love affair, contrary to police claims of suicide, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place last Thursday in Kunwarpur village under Puwayan police station limits, when class 10 student Apoorv Awasthi (16) was found shot dead while returning home from school. Initially, a police case was filed by the boy's maternal uncle against four of his cousins.

Within 48 hours of the FIR, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told reporters that the case appeared to be a suicide. He stated that there was a land dispute between Apoorv's maternal and paternal uncles.

On further investigation, police said they found that Apoorv had shot himself with a country-made pistol. This was also corroborated in the post-mortem report, according to the police.

However, on Monday evening, the victim's father, Manish Awasthi, met with the SP and submitted a written complaint, claiming that his son was murdered due to a love affair. He accused nine individuals, including relatives, of involvement in Apoorv's death.

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, SP Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed receiving the complaint and said the matter will be re-investigated in detail.

He added that strict instructions have been issued for a thorough inquiry and Circle Officer (Puwayan) Praveen Malik has been directed to monitor the investigation closely.

