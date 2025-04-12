Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) In a major crackdown on drug-related crimes, police on Saturday seized property worth over Rs 35 lakhs including a house, belonging to an alleged drug peddler, in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The property of Jaswinder Kumar alias Sonu, a resident of Lamberi in Nowshera, was attached under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police spokesperson said.

He said the action was taken against the accused after a thorough inquiry. "The property was identified as illegally acquired through proceeds from the narcotics trade."

The seized property is estimated to be worth over Rs 35 lakh.

The spokesperson said police in Rajouri remain committed to its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and are actively working to curb the menace in the border district.

"Such actions will continue to ensure that individuals involved in illegal drug activities face strict legal consequences," the spokesperson said.

