Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that a proposal will soon be submitted to the government to include Tumakuru under the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

He also said that the Tumakuru which is located around 70 km from Bengaluru is growing rapidly.

"We have developed an industrial hub (at Tumakuru) in an area of 20,000 acre. Many are demanding that Tumakuru should be expanded. A study is being conducted on this. If Tumakuru is included in Greater Bengaluru, it will benefit us in terms of development. We will submit a proposal regarding the same," he told reporters here.

He said that the Karnataka government will also take a call on extending metro services to Tumakuru.

Referring to his Monday's meeting with Union Minister V Somanna, who represents Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency, he said, "Somanna has said that Tumakuru requires metro connectivity. Let there be both metro and suburban rail connectivity."

Parameshwara, who is also in-charge minister for the Tumakuru district, said, "We are proposing to build an arch on the National Highway in Tumkuru and have requested Union Minister Somannna to get a permission from National Highway Authority. I have given a representation to Gadkari ji (Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways). Somanna has assured me that he will talk to Gadkari and get permission."

The home minister said that he requested Somanna to get approvals for many project proposals related to drinking water that come under the purview of the Central government.

