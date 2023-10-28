Ghaziabad, October 28: Police here have arrested five people including the owner of a hotel and its manager for allegedly running a prostitution racket from the facility, an official said on Friday. The hotel is located in the Neeti Khand area of Indirapuram. Apart from hotel owner Sachin Sharma and manager Amit Kumar, police also arrested three suspected customers from the hotel during a raid conducted following a tip-off Thursday night, Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Verma said. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Nine Girls Rescued From High-Profile Prostitution Racket Operating Under Guise of Spa

Five women -- who are from Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi -- have also been detained and some "objectionable" items seized, Verma said, adding police have confiscated the register and a mobile phone.

Sharma had taken the hotel on rent two years ago, The detained women told the police they were allegedly forced by Sharma and manager Kumar to indulge in prostitution, police said.

