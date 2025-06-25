New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Dutch investment firm Prosus on Wednesday said it expects five-fold growth in the valuation of its investments it has made across more than 30 companies in the next three years.

Prosus at present has USD 6.5 billion assets under management in India.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"As one of India's top tech investors, Prosus has a USD 6.5 billion platform with 30+ investments across various sectors and stages of maturity. Prosus expects to drive a 5x increase in portfolio value through new investment, ecosystem synergies and AI productivity," Prosus said in a presentation on its target to create USD 200 billion value at a group level in the next three years.

The company started investing in India in 2017-18.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

It runs a 100 per cent owned fintech firm PayU India as well.

The company's key portfolio firms include Swiggy, Meesho, Urban Company and Rapido.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)