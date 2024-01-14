Srinagar, Jan 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police chief R R Swain on Sunday directed officers of his department to provide excellent services to the people and help them in getting justice.

At an event held at the District Police Lines in Kupwara, he said people go to police stations with the hope of getting their problems solved. "It is then an opportunity for police officers to ensure justice," he said.

The police, as an enforcement agency, has the duty of helping people in getting justice, the Director General of Police said adding that the force is entrusted with immense responsibility and it must act within the boundaries of law and uphold the principles of justice and fairness.

"Provide excellent services, work closely with the public, maintain a strong system of accountability, and transparency, and help in providing justice to people who seek your assistance," Swain said.

He also directed the police department to identify officials who have put in their best efforts in ensuring better service and justice to the people and they would be rewarded.

