New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The People's Union for Civil Liberties on Thursday condemned the government's measures against the protesting farmers, saying they have a right to resume their agitation after the Centre reneged on its promises it made in 2020-21.

In a statement, the PUCL said the 2020-21 protest saw participation of thousands of farmers and workers unions, even in adverse weather conditions, which resulted in the death of more than 700 farmers.

"The Modi-government has failed to comply with the public assurances given to the farmers based on which they had called off the struggle in 2021," it said.

The PUCL said the farmers are exercising their fundamental rights in demanding a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), full waiver of farmers' debts, pension, and withdrawal of cases filed in 2020-21 against the protesting farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)