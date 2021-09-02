Puducherry, Sep 2 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday tabled in the Assembly copies of the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended March 31, 2019 for the union territory.

He also tabled copies of the Finance Accounts 2018-19 and 2019-2020,. Appropriation Accounts 2018-19 and 2019-2020, Union Territory Finances Audit Report 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 in the House.

The House passed the Puducherry Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill tabled by the Chief Minister.

