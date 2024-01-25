Ludhiana, Jan 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the family of Agniveer Jawan Ajay Kumar who laid down his life in the line of duty.

Kumar, who hailed from Ramgarh Sardaran village near Khanna, attained martyrdom in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement.

Mann met the family members of the jawan and handed over the cheque.

He said the soldier's death was an irreparable loss for the country as well as the distressed family.

The financial assistance is being given to the family as a mark of respect for the supreme sacrifice made by this hero for the country, he said.

The chief minister reiterated the commitment of the state government to help the families of soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the motherland.

The supreme sacrifice of the martyr will inspire their fellow soldiers and youngsters to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment, he said.

Mann said one member of the jawan's family will be given a government job.

He also announced that a notification has already been issued to name a government school in the village in the memory of the late jawan, adding that the state government will also construct a playground or a stadium in the martyr's name.

An 'Aam Aadmi Clinic' will also be set up in the village in the name of the braveheart, Mann said.

Strongly opposing the Agniveer scheme, Mann said it is an "insult" to the contribution of the brave soldiers to the country.

This scheme is a "sheer exploitation" of the youth of the country as they are sent back to home after a brief service at a young age without any sort of financial security, he claimed.

This is a "humiliating" scheme which must be rolled back immediately in the larger interest of the country, sought Mann.

