Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) The Punjab government will set up a number of small commercial dairy farms in the state and focus on involving women in the business.

Animal husbandry and dairy development minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday held a review meeting with the officials of the dairy development department and directed them to carry out a special campaign to motivate women to set up small commercial dairy farms.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Here’s How Members of The Upper House of Parliament Are Elected in India.

Dhaliwal said that in Punjab women in the family usually take care of livestock. Therefore, a special scheme will be launched by the animal husbandry and dairy development department to encourage women to set up small dairy farms, according to a official statement.

The minister said that the scheme will be implemented at the block level, under which 300 units would be set up in each block. He also directed the officials to implement this scheme by the end of June.

Also Read | Indian Railways Increases the Limit of Online Booking of Tickets Through IRCTC, Here's How to Create Account And Book Train Tickets Online.

Under this scheme the state government will provide financial aid to the women-run dairy farms for purchasing 2 to 5 animals. This will enable the women of the state to become self-reliant, he said.

Also, the state will provide assistance in livestock insurance and setting up of temporary sheds, the minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)