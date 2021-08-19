Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved a Rs 15 per quintal hike in the State Agreed Price (SAP) of all sugarcane varieties for the 2021-22 crushing season.

Also Read | World Photography Day 2021: Top 5 Camera Smartphones To Buy in India.

With this decision, the SAP of sugarcane has gone up from Rs 310 to Rs 325 for early variety, Rs 300 to Rs 315 for mid variety and Rs 295 to Rs 310 per quintal for late maturing variety, an official statement said here.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 20 Pro To Be Launched in India Soon, Confirms Company’s Country Head.

Pertinently, for the ensuing crushing year 2021-22, approximately 1.10 lakh hectares area is under the sugarcane crop across the state out of which about 660 lakh quintals of sugarcane would be crushed by the sugar mills.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)