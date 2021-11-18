New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,919 crore by issuing Basel compliant bonds.

The bank has issued and allotted Basel III compliant tier-II bonds at a coupon of 7.10 per cent per annum aggregating to Rs 1,919 crore on a private placement basis, it said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | Congress Questions PM Narendra Modi’s Silence on ‘Chinese’ Villages Coming Up Near Dokalam Plateau.

It has issued a total of 1,919 bonds under the issue.

Shares of PNB closed at Rs 41.70 apiece on BSE, up 2.58 per cent from the previous close.

Also Read | Apple iOS 15.1.1 Update Released With Call Drop Improvements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)