San Francisco: Apple has released an update to its mobile operating system to fix dropped calls on iPhone devices, including the iPhone 12 and 13. The release of the iOS 15.1.1, an updated version of the iOS 15.1, fixes the call drop performance issue on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 as well as the usual bug fixes. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models Likely to Get Up to 2TB Storage.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users have recently experienced consistent dropped calls on their devices, preventing them from receiving incoming calls. Apple users on an online community in South Korea also reported similar experiences, particularly among those subscribed to LG Uplus Corp., a major South Korean telecom operator, reports Yonhap news agency.

An official at LG Uplus said the company has received complaints among its customers and is working to identify the exact cause. Users can now update to the latest iOS from the Settings app on their devices. Apple recently introduced a new 15.1.1 software update designed for the HomePod.

According to Apple's release notes, the update addresses a problem that could cause podcasts to fail to play on the HomePod and HomePod mini. Apple's smart speakers will automatically update themselves, but users can do it manually. To perform a manual HomePod software update, open the Home app then tap on the Home icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Choose Home Settings from the resulting pop-up window. Then choose Software Update. Apple's support website has more details.

