New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Punjab Pavilion at the Indian International Trade Fair (IITF) is showcasing the state's culture and heritage.

It is also displaying the industrial, agricultural and handicrafts as well as products of various departments of the state with the theme "Vocal for Local, Local to Global".

Also Read | Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy Says ‘Children's Death in Gambia Due to India-Made Syrup Shamed the Country’.

The 41st India International Trade Fair is being organised from November 14 to 27, 2022, at Pragati Maidan and all states are showcasing their progressive strides in various fields, based on this central government concept, said a state government statement. Punjab Pavilion has been organised this year at Hall No 4.

Punjab Pavilion Administrator JS Bhatia said various government departments and institutions, including Markfed, Verka, PSIEC-Invest Punjab, Punjab Tourism, Punjab Agriculture University Ludhiana, Department of Science, Technology and Environment, and Punjab Pollution Control Board have set up their stalls to display their products.

Also Read | National Press Day 2022: Date, History, Significance of the Day That Symbolises Free and Responsible Media in India.

The pavilion is also witnessing daily performances by Bhangra artists, he said, adding that the State Cultural Day will be celebrated on November 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)