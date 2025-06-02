Shimla, June 2 (PTI) A 54-year-old man from Punjab died of high altitude sickness and hypoxemia at Darcha on the Manali-Leh National Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, police said on Monday.

Varinderjit Singh, a resident of Aman Bagh Colony in Patiala, fell sick due to sudden respiratory distress while returning from Leh along with his wife and daughter on Sunday, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lahaul-Spiti, Ilma Afroz, said the region, located at a very high altitude with low oxygen levels, poses a risk for travellers with pre-existing respiratory problems.

She advised people with such health issues to avoid travel beyond Darcha, Gramphu and Losar, and urged tourists to carry oxygen cylinders, oxygen tablets, and first aid kits while also staying hydrated.

The lack of mobile network connectivity beyond Darcha, Gramphu and Losar makes it extremely difficult to seek help in emergencies, she added.

