New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.81 crore for the quarter ended September on lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 27.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Price Slashed in India by Rs 10,000; Check New Price Here.

Total income stood at Rs 220.07 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal as against Rs 623.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing. PTI MJH

Also Read | Diwali 2020 Bumper Lottery and Prize List: How to Buy Tickets for Maharashtra, Punjab, Nagaland, Goa State Lotteries and Check Results Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)