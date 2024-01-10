New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Medical imaging solutions provider Qure.ai on Wednesday said it has received clearance from US health regulator for its artificial intelligence-enabled X-ray for detection of lung nodules.

Qure's chest X-ray-based qXR-LN uses artificial intelligence (AI)to identify and localize lung nodules thereby helping in identifying potentially malignant pulmonary nodules, thus boosting the fight against lung cancer, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | SNAP 2023 Results to Be Declared Today at snaptest.org, Know How to Check Score.

This also marks the 6th USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) clearance for Qure's chest X-ray based solutions, the company said.

The qXR for lung nodule is a cutting-edge detection software designed to identify and highlight regions indicative of suspected pulmonary nodules ranging from 6 to 30 mm in size.

Also Read | Kerala SET January 2024 Exam Admit Card: Hall Ticket for State Eligibility Test Examination Released at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, Know How To Download.

Prashant Warier, Co-Founder and CEO of Qure.ai, said the company has already deployed and implemented this solution globally, and the USFDA clearance "marks yet another ground-breaking leap in our pioneering efforts to combat lung cancer".

"Our heightened emphasis on the North American marketplace solidifies our commitment to making a meaningful impact in the fight against this deadly disease and underscores our dedication to advancing healthcare through innovation, providing a transformative solution enhancing the early detection of cancer and ultimately improving patient outcomes," Warier said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)