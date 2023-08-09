Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Skill development player QwikSkills on Wednesday said it is planning to hire 300 skilled professionals by the end of 2023.

"By adding 300 proficient professionals to our ranks, we are augmenting our operational capabilities and reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class skill training. Our goal is clear - to empower individuals with the most relevant skills, equipping them to thrive in an ever-evolving world," QwikSkills CEO Varun Mahajan said in a statement.

At present, the company has 110 employees.

