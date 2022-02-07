New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Power Minister R K Singh on Monday launched a hackathon, named Powerthon-2022, to find tech-driven solutions for quality power supply.

He also encouraged technologists to come forward not only with solutions to existing problems but also with other problem statements and ideas for reliable power supply.

"Union Minister for Power and New Renewable Energy R K Singh virtually launched today Powerthon-2022, a hackathon competition under RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme) to find technology driven solutions to solve the complex problems in power distribution and to ensure quality and reliable power supply," a power ministry statement said.

In his keynote address, Singh said this program is much needed in the power sector.

"We will have a standing body and this innovation will be open and an ongoing scheme," he stated.

The minister added that ideas and concepts will be rewarded with licence and development of prototypes will also be fostered.

REC Limited, in collaboration with SINE, IIT Bombay, has announced the launch of the Powerthon-2022.

In this hackathon, Technology Solution Providers (TSPs), start-ups, educational institutions, research institutes, equipment manufacturers, state power utilities and other state and central power sector entities, shall be briefed on the current challenges/ problem statements faced across the power distribution sector and invited to showcase their technology driven solutions to solve the complex problems.

The hackathon will task participants to find innovative solutions based on advanced emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and Internet of Things on nine themes that have been identified after various discussions with 14 discoms across nine states.

These are -- demand/load forecasting, AT&C (aggregate technical and commercial) loss reduction, energy theft detection, prediction of DT (distribution transformer) failure, asset inspection, vegetation management, consumer experience enhancement, renewable energy integration and power purchase optimisation.

Under the competition, an Expert Group and a Technical Committee are being constituted for overall evaluation of the Proof of concept (POC) and selection of TSP.

The TSPs will then be actively mentored and a pilot run shall be conducted by the selected TSP for the thematic area. On the success of the pilot run, scale-up avenues will be pursued under the RDSS scheme, the statement added.

Powerthon-2022 is being launched in line with the aim of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) introduced by the Ministry of Power.

The RDSS is a reform-based and result-linked scheme introduced by the ministry. The key objectives of RDSS are reducing AT&C losses to 12-15 per cent, eliminating the ACOS-ARR (actual cost of supply and actual revenue realised) gap by 2024-25 and improving the quality and reliability of the power supply.

REC has signed an MoU with the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) under IIT Bombay as 'Incubator cum Technology Partner' for organising Powerthon-2022.

