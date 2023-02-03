Alibag, Feb 3 (PTI) The Raigad Zilla Parishad will spend Rs 7.61 crore over the next two to three months to alleviate water scarcity in 1,238 villages, a senior official said on Friday.

The figure includes Rs 80 lakh that will be spent to remove sludge from wells to deepen them, Raigad ZP chief executive officer Kiran Patil told reporters.

"Water will be supplied through tankers on trucks and bullock carts to 258 villages and 688 wadis, for which a sum of Rs 3.44 crore has been earmarked. We will also spend Rs 1,19 crore to repair 22 items related to water projects here," Patil said.

Patil said 207 borewells will be installed at a cost of Rs 1.19 crore and 77 will be repaired, for which Rs 27.49 lakh will be spend.

