New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with the weather office predicting light to moderate rain.

Relative humidity was recorded at 85 per cent at 8.30 am.

A yellow alert (Be Aware) has been issued for Delhi. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.

The maximum temperature is expected to settled at 32 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) was in the satisfactory category with a reading of 65, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI NSM

