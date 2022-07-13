Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will issue over 4.88 lakh new and pending agriculture power connections in the next two years, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.

Gehlot said that his government is committed to providing cheap electricity to farmers along with uninterrupted power supply in the state.

Also Read | ITR Filing for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23): Know Last Date to File Income Tax Return for Individuals, HUF, Firms And Penalty If You Miss Deadline.

He was addressing the review meeting of the Energy Department at the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday.

Gehlot said that due to efficient power management of the state government, there was minimum power cut in the state despite scorching heat.

Also Read | 5 Leading Online NEET Coaching Institutes Providing Quality Learning and Mentorship.

The chief minister directed the officials of the Energy Department not to compromise on the quality along with releasing the agriculture connections on a war footing.

It was informed in the meeting that a target has been set to release over 2.31 lakh agriculture connections for the first phase (2022-23) and over 2.58 lakh new agriculture connections in the second phase (2023-24).

The Chief Minister said that the state government is paying special attention to the distribution as well as generation and transmission of electricity. Its network is being strengthened by developing new electric grids, lines and sub-stations all over Rajasthan, he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said that new options are being explored to reduce dependence on coal by using lignite instead, which is abundant in the state.

He directed the officers to conduct surveys to assess lignite as a long-term solution and for its full utilization.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)