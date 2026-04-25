Rajshahi [Bangladesh], April 25 (ANI): Bangladesh players Nahida Akter and Sarmin Sultana have both been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second ODI of their ICC Women's Championship series against Sri Lanka in Rajshahi on Wednesday.

According to ICC media release statement, Nahida was found to have breached article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match," while Sarmin was found to have breached Article 2.8 which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

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In addition to this, one demerit point each has been added to their disciplinary records, with neither player having a previous offence in the preceding 24-month period.

Nahida gave a send-off to captain Chamari Athapaththu in the 17th over of Sri Lanka's innings by pointing to the pavilion, while Sarmin, on being adjudged LBW in the 16th over of Bangladesh's innings, pointed to her bat and showed excessive disappointment before a delayed departure from the pitch.

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Both players admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Rokeya Sultana, third umpire Dolly Rani Sarkar, and fourth umpire Shathira Jakir Jesy levelled the charges.

For those unversed, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

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