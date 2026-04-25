VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 25: Jai Prakash Agarwal, Managing Director, Sir Biotech India Pvt. Ltd., on why Haridwar's moment as a luxury real estate destination is no longer coming -- it is here.

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More Than Just Passing Through

For years, Haridwar has been a city revered, visited, and loved as a passthrough. A stop on the way to Rishikesh, a place of pilgrimage, of ghats and prayers and the Ganga. It is not just a city. It carries a spiritual, cultural, and historical significance that few Indian cities can match. People arrive here carrying the weight of their lives and leave a little lighter, but then life pulls them back to their cities, their homes, their routines. What if they didn't have to leave? Why can't this be the life, not just an escape from it? Those questions are what Gokuldham Estate in Haridwar is built on.

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The Part That Matters Most

We are not simply developing luxury residential plots in Haridwar's largest planned township. We are building a reason to stay. This could not be an ordinary real estate project with a spiritual backdrop. It had to be a township that genuinely belonged here. And that means going far beyond the expected.

With over 50 lifestyle offerings including a grand clubhouse, resort-style pool, spa, a pure-veg dining space, sports zones, dedicated temple and meditation areas, wide roads, zoned residential plots, landscaped greens, and more -- all woven together not because these things sell plots, but because a life lived here should feel looked after and complete.

Crafted from Years of Work

Rooted in luxury hospitality, we have spent years at Sir Biotech India Pvt. Ltd. delivering iconic destinations and premium experiences, including associations with globally respected names like Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and ITC Hotels. That same standard is what we have brought into Gokuldham Estate to welcome, inspire, and endure.

An Invitation, Not Just an Opportunity

What Gokuldham Estate ultimately offers is rare. A development that is not just a real estate project, but a commitment to this city and our invitation to you. A statement that Haridwar's moment has come -- for luxury, for investment, and for the future.

We are not simply developing luxury residential plots in Haridwar's largest planned township. We are building a reason to stay.

Disclaimer: All images shown are indicative and for illustrative purposes only.

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