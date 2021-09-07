Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday asked the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry to speed up the repair work of national highways passing through the state.

In a letter to Union minister Nitin Gadkari, he said that accidents are happening on the busy Jaipur-Delhi national highway due to lack of proper maintenance.

He said that on one hand, toll tax is increasing while on the other hand, the national highways are getting dilapidated due to lack of repairs and maintenance.

Khachariyawas informed that the toll tax was recently increased at Shahjahanpur, Manoharpur and Daulatpura on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway, but proper repair of the highway is not being done by the service provider company which is causing inconvenience to people.

"The state government is receiving complaints about the possibility of accidents on the highway due to dilapidated conditions," he said.

Khachariyawas has urged the Union minister to speed up the repair work of National Highways in the state, check unnecessary toll hikes and take strict action against negligent service providers.

