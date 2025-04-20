Jaipur, Apr 20 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Sunday sentenced a 30-year-old woman to 20 years of imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a boy in 2023.

POCSO Court Judge Salim Badar convicted Lalibai of the offences and imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on her.

On November 7, 2023, a case of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor was registered against Lalibai on the orders of the Juvenile Justice Board in Bundi, Public Prosecutor Mukesh Joshi said

The victim's mother had alleged that Lalibai lured her son, who was 16 years old at the time, to Jaipur where they stayed in a hotel room, he said.

It is alleged that the woman made the boy drink alcohol and sexually assaulted him for six to seven days, Joshi said, adding that the woman was arrested after initial investigation but she later came out on bail.

The public prosecutor said that after the hearing, the POCSO court found the woman guilty and sentenced her to 20 years of imprisonment.

