Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan on Friday conducted searches at the premises of IAS officer Meghraj Singh Ratnu, posted as Registrar in the Cooperative Department, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his income, a top official said.

The searches covered locations in Jaipur, Ajmer, Sriganganagar, Jaisalmer and Sikar. Ratnu's office was also searched, Additional Director General, ACB, Hemant Priyadarshi said.

He said assets, including land plots, flats, leases in the names of Ratnu and his family members, Rs 6 lakh cash and gold and silver jewellery, and bank account details and documents were found during the searches.

Priyadarshi said that the ACB received information that Ratnu spent Rs 60 lakh on his daughter's education and Rs 1.5 crore on her marriage.

He said the total value of the recovered assets will be known after a final assessment.

