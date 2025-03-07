Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Advocates protested in a local court here on Friday against the murder of a lawyer in Ajmer.

Agitated lawyers forcibly drove people and policemen out of the court premises and closed the shops inside the court.

The lawyers were staging protest to demand justice for Advocate Purushottam Jakhotiya who was attacked by some youths on March 2. He died during treatment on Friday.

Additional police from different police stations were deployed. When Congress workers reached the protest site, the lawyers opposed them.

The protesting lawyers announced that if their demands were not agreed upong, they would their "bandh" in Ajmer, Pushkar and Beawar on Saturday. During the bandh, only medical facilities, school vans, buses and petrol pumps would be allowed to operate.

Ajmer Bar Association has demanded a government job for a member of the deceased lawyer's family, compensation and arrest of all the accused.

Advocate Yogendra Ojha said, "Police have not been able to arrest all the accused till now. Protest will continue until justice is served. The main demand is that the Lawyers Protection Act should be implemented."

DSP Ramchandra Chaudhary said, "Earlier a case was registered for under attempt to murder and attack. Now after the death, the case has been converted to a murder section. Ten accused have been arrested and three vehicles have been seized."

The incident occurred in Pushkar near a liquor shop on March 2 when some youths were dancing on the road while playing loud music in their car. Advocate Jakhotiya opposed them and asked them to stop the music.

However, an altercation ensued between them and the youths attacked him with sticks. He was rushed to JLN Hospital where he died during treatment on Friday (March 7).

