Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra took a swipe at the state government, alleging that an "invisible power" is running the state instead of public representatives.

He said the BJP government in the state is neither focused on the welfare of the people nor interested in continuing schemes launched by the previous Congress government.

Dotasra claimed the ruling party leaders are more concerned with undermining each other than working for the people.

"It is not the job of these (BJP) leaders to bring or strengthen any welfare schemes. Their job is to dig each other's roots," he said, after a party meeting.

He alleged that there is an atmosphere of fear among leaders in the BJP.

"Everyone fears when someone's slip will come from Delhi. We have heard that ministers and the chief minister ask people not to speak directly on the phone, saying ‘people in Delhi are listening'. You can imagine the condition of such a state," he said.

When asked who said this, Dotasra said, "People keep coming and saying these things. Whether it's true or not, they themselves will say it someday."

He reiterated that an "invisible power" is running the state and that public representatives are not in charge.

When asked whether the party organisation was stronger under former Congress state chief Sachin Pilot or now, Dotasra said, "If the organisation was weak during his time, how did we come to power? Even now, we are working to further strengthen the organisation."

He was referring to the 2018 Assembly elections, when the Congress formed the government under Pilot's organisational leadership.

Dotasra was speaking after a meeting of the party's assembly coordinators for Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota divisions.

