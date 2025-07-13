Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress leaders on Sunday accused the BJP government of ignoring public welfare and focusing on polarization to win elections, according to a party statement.

The leaders participated in a 'Save the Constitution' rally held in the Dhod Assembly constituency of Sikar district. Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, AICC secretary and co-in-charge Chiranjeev Rao, and a large number of party workers attended the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Dotasra said the Congress organisation is strong in the Shekhawati region and urged workers to stand with ordinary people in their struggles.

"If people face injustice from government decisions, Congress workers must unite to ensure justice," he said, calling on party workers to visit villages and maintain continuous dialogue with residents.

Dotasra alleged the BJP government was uninterested in the welfare of farmers, youth, or the general public. "Their focus is only on Hindu-Muslim polarization to win elections," he said.

He also claimed that while the previous Congress government created the Sikar division and Neem Ka Thana district, the BJP government shelved those development plans.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, addressing the rally, criticised the state government over rising electricity costs, accusing it of burdening citizens through "smart meters" while exempting leaders' own homes.

"They install smart meters at government residences because the bill is paid by the government but not their individual houses," he said.

Jully alleged the BJP government was acting in an authoritarian manner by targeting opponents, citing cases filed against Congress leaders during protests.

"We will strongly oppose this. Congress workers will not fear or bow down," he said, accusing the state government of shutting schools and colleges while ignoring welfare schemes.

