Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday reviewed the preparations for the state investor summit to be organised at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sitapura here in January, according to a release.

Gehlot said that with the objective of accelerating the economy affected by the adverse conditions of Covid-19 and increasing investment and employment, organising the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022 can play an important role.

He directed that all the departments should work with full cooperation and coordination in this event.

The chief minister suggested contacting Indian embassies located in different countries for the successful conduct of the summit.

The chief minister said that the state government has made several important policy changes in the direction of 'Ease of Doing Business' due to which a positive environment has been created for investing in Rajasthan.

He said that as part of the pre-preparations for the summit, potential investors from the country and outside the country should be contacted. Investor Connect programmes have been organized in Chennai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi to invite new investors. Programmes will also be held in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata this month.

During the Dubai Expo in November, there will be an Investor Connect event in Dubai. Apart from this, road shows will also be organized in London, Paris, South Korea, Tokyo, New York, Berlin and Singapore. In these programmes, along with inviting investors to invest in Rajasthan, the state will be presented as an investment destination.

