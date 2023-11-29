Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his daughter in Rajasthan's Pali district on Tuesday afternoon by slitting her throat and later setting her on fire, police said.

Efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused, they added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused Shivlal Meghwal had been living in Pali separately from his family for 12 years. His wife and children resided in Gujarat, the police said.

Meghwal believed his elder daughter Nirma (32), who was married, was the source of discord in the family, the deceased's kin told the police.

Nirma had come to Isali village of Pali on Monday to attend a wedding ceremony when her father met her. He then asked the victim and her younger sister to accompany him to a place, the complaint said.

He asked his younger daughter to wait while he went ahead with Nirma to a secluded place where he allegedly slit her throat and set her body on fire after sprinkling petrol, it added.

When Meghwal returned and his other daughter spotted blood on his hand, she raised an alarm and called the villagers who then alerted the police upon discovering Nirma's half-burnt body, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on to nab him, they added.

