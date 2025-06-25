Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) A 30-year-old man and his 15-year-old niece died after slipping and falling into a water storage tank in Rajasthan's Gharsana area, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the 7 MLD village of Gharsana when Rashid Khan and his niece Rehmat were filling water from a tank, officials said.

They drowned after allegedly slipping and falling into the deep underground tank, the police said.

SHO Mahaveer Bishnoi and Tehsildar Babita Dhillon reached the site along with local officials.

With the help of villagers, both bodies were retrieved from the tank.

Rashid and Rehmat's families refused a post-mortem, which led to a temporary deadlock, the police stated, adding that the local administration is trying to convince them to go ahead with the procedure.

