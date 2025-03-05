Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) The Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Rajasthan Police has arrested an accused wanted for two years in a case of robbery and assault registered in Jhunjhunu district of the state, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused Aman Singh Jat (27) from Dudi village of Pilani was arrested on Tuesday. He was absconding and living in Mansarovar area of Jaipur, police said

Superintendent of Police, Jhunjhunu, had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest.

Additional Director General of AGTF Dinesh MN said various teams from the police head quarters gathered information about gangsters, wanted criminals and members of organized gangs.

Police teams during their search discovered that Jat, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in the case of assault and robbery in Jhunjhunu's Pilani police station, was hiding in Jaipur's Shiprapath area, he said.

The team laid a trap, following which the accused was apprehended and handed over to Pilani police, he added.

He said that around a dozen cases are registered against the accused in various police stations of Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Churu and Haryana for assault, land dispute, robbery, dacoity, Arms Act etc.

