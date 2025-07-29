Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Police will recruit volunteers as Gram Rakshaks (village guards) to assist law enforcement at the village level, a senior official said on Tuesday.

While the position is honorary and unpaid, the Gram Rakshaks will act as auxiliary support to police in their respective villages.

Applicants must be residents of the village, aged between 40 and 55 years, and should have passed class 8.

The initiative aims to strengthen grassroots security and promote community policing as per recruitment rules.

Pankaj Chaudhary, superintendent of police and nodal officer for community policing, said the selected volunteers will serve for a period of two years.

"This is a significant step towards enhancing rural safety and fostering closer police-community relations," Chaudhary said, adding that applications are now being invited from eligible candidates.

