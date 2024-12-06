Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Friday met Governor Haribhau Bagade and discussed various points related to the proposed Assembly session in January, among other issues, officials said.

Issues related to state universities, higher education and constitutional matters were also discussed at the meeting, they added.

Devnani, who reached the Raj Bhavan on Friday morning, presented a copy of Bhagavad Gita to the governor, according to a press release issued here.

The speaker also shared the experience of his recent visit to Australia, Indonesia, Singapore and Japan during which he observed the legislative bodies in the foreign countries besides discussing various topics related to strengthening democratic values with their representatives, the release said.

