Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has decided to rename the 10 kilometre elevated road, which connects Rajnagar Extension to UP Gate, as 'Ramsetu', Mayor Sunita Dayal said on Tuesday.

Dayal told reporters that a stone marker bearing the new name would be erected on the road. The decision was taken by the executive committee of the GMC.

According to sources at GMC, the road was the dream project of the Samajwadi Party and its construction work was started during the regime of Akhilesh Yadav in 2014 and after its completion in 2017, it was inaugurated by the BJP.

Around Rs 1,147 crore were spent on its construction, officials said, and added that it has facilitated thousands of commuters, who travel between Delhi and Meerut.

